This antivirus app contains malware that can collect your bank details

The app store Android may not be as secure as users might have hoped. According to NCCa cybersecurity research group, a application d’antivirus contains dangerous malware, reports Lemon Squeezer.

This application, Antivirus Super Cleaner, carries SharkBot, a devilishly efficient Trojan that can, among other things, empty the bank account the victims. This malware is present in lite form when downloading l’application. It then updates directly on the smartphone to reach its final shape and go into action.

Find out before downloading an application

In addition to bank data recovery, SharkBot can also eventually control all the features of the target phone. If you downloaded Antivirus Super Cleaner recently, it is recommended to remove the application and restore the smartphone.

The fake antivirus has already been removed from the Play Store, but it had already been downloaded a thousand times before, NCC alert. Researchers in cybersecurityrecommend doing some research on an app before downloading it, even if it is available on an official store.

