This Australian captain has made up Kohli’s pride, says- he is the best batsman

New Delhi: Australia Test captain Tim Paine has given a big statement about Team India captain Virat Kohli. Actually, Pine has described Kohli as the best batsman in the world. Pine has said, “It is very difficult to handle Kohli on the field because he plays with passion and passion.

Tim Paine made the statement in a ‘Gilli & Goss’ podcast while interacting with former Kangaroos wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist and sports commentator Tim Gossage. Meanwhile, Penn said, ‘For Kohli I have said many times that he is a player that you would like to have in your team. He plays very challenging cricket and is the best batsman in the world. Not only this, Tim Paine added, ‘It is very challenging to play against Kohli. I have been in dispute with him for four years. Kohli is definitely the player I will remember. Let me tell, a verbal war is going on between Pine and Kohli on the field. In an exclusive interview with the documentary ‘The Test’, Penn reacted to the debate in the 2018–19 series.

At the same time, Team Penn said, ‘I was sitting and watching that they had given away some of our players. We planned not to talk to him while he was batting. You have to come forward for your players and yourself. So I thought I was the captain, now it was my turn. I wanted to show them that we came here to fight. They were trying to annoy me with the part-time captain.

