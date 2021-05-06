ENTERTAINMENT

This batsman of CSK was clean bowled by actress Sayali Sanjeev, see photos

Sports desk. Friends, let me tell you that Manoranjan Jagat and cricket often have a good relationship with each other. Where many Bollywood actresses have chosen cricketers for their wedding. Then there is a beautiful pair in the headlines. Yes, where now CSK young batsman Rituraj Gaikwad was in good form in the 14th season of IPL, now that the IPL was postponed, Rituraj has also got time to get active on his Instagram account. After which, now a news has emerged about the player. It is being said that Rituraj has floated on a Marathi actress these days.

Friends, for your information, let us know that Rituraj’s heart has come on actress Sayali Sanjeev. On whose picture he has given his reaction. Because of which they are now in discussion. Friends, recently, actress Sayali Sanjeev has shared some special pictures on her social media account Instagram. After seeing these pictures, Rituraj has given his reaction to those pictures.

Friends, let us tell you that Rituraj has commented ‘Woahh️’ after seeing Sayali’s picture. Along with this, he has also made heart, after seeing this style of the player, it seems that he has now become clean bold for Sayali. At the same time, both the fans of social media are discussing a lot about these two with regard to this comment.

