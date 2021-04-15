This Big Record Was Recorded In The Name Of Sanju Samson, Kohli And Gayle, De Villiers All Remained Behind – Bollywood News: Latest Bollywood News & Bollywood Gossip – Tech TMT

This massive file was recorded within the identify of Sanju Samson: New Delhi: Sanju Samson, who made his IPL debut as captain within the fourth match of IPL 2021, performed a blistering innings. Sanju Samson performed a stormy innings of 119 runs towards Punjab Kings (PBKS) on the Wankhede Stadium. He has additionally achieved an enormous file by scoring a century in his first match as a captain. Certainly, Sanju Samson grew to become the primary participant in IPL historical past, making his debut as a captain.

Allow us to let you know, Sanju Samson hit 12 fours and seven sixes throughout his 119-run innings. With this, the third century of his IPL profession. Earlier, he scored a century towards Pune in 2017 and Hyderabad in 2019. Presently, within the historical past of IPL, with regards to making centuries by Indian gamers, Sanju Samson is now behind solely Virat Kohli. Virat has scored 5 centuries within the IPL.

However, even after taking part in such an excellent innings, the match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals on Monday, Sanju’s century was destroyed as Punjab defeated the Royals crew by 4 runs in an exciting match. Batting first, Punjab Kings scored a rating of 221 for KL Rahul’s 91-run innings and Deepak Hooda’s 64 runs and Chris Gayle’s 40 runs for the lack of six wickets in 20 overs. In response to which Rajasthan might rating solely 217 runs and misplaced the match by 4 runs.