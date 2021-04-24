This big statement given on the low score pitch, said ... - Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Sports activities desk. Pals, allow us to let you know that Rajasthan all-rounder Ben Stokes couldn’t conceal his disappointment concerning the sluggish pitch of Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. Pals, he can spoil the enjoyable of a low-scoring pitch match right here, because of the deteriorating pitch right here.

Pals, in your info, tell us that Stokes, who performed for RR, has returned to his nation resulting from a finger fracture in the course of the match towards Punjab Kings. A rating of 160 to 170 runs is important for the leisure of the followers. After the MI crew reached 131 for barely six wickets towards Punjab Kings, Stokes tweeted, “Hopefully the wickets won’t worsen because the IPL progresses.” Scores of 130–140 are being scored resulting from poor wickets, whereas scores of 160–170 are required.

Pals, allow us to let you know that Chennai hosted 9 IPL matches until Friday and the crew batting first on solely 2 events was capable of rating greater than 170. RCB scored 204 towards KKR, whereas Knight Riders scored 187 towards Sunrisers Hyderabad.