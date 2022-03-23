ENTERTAINMENT

This Bollywood actress bought luxury Audi Q7, will be surprised to know the price

Author: Atul YadavPublish Date: Wed, Mar 23 2022 09:13 AM (ACTUAL)Updated Date: Wed, 23 Mar 2022 09:13 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Auto Desk. The luxury car Audi Q7 was launched this year with many modern features. Where many high profile people are liking and buying this vehicle since its launch. In the same sequence is Bollywood actress Shanaya Kapoor, who recently bought an expensive Audi Q7. Through this article, we are going to tell you about the features and prices of this car, so that you can understand what is this luxury car, which people are very fond of.

Audi’s Mumbai West Instagram page shared a picture of Shanaya with Audi, where the actress is seen posing in front of the vehicle. In the shared picture, Shanaya is wearing a white crop top and joggers. The caption accompanying the pictures read, ‘Shanaya Kapoor, the glamorous and charming daughter of superstar Sanjay Kapoor, is now the owner of our Audi Q7.’

Audi Q7 Price

The Audi Q Premium-Plus has a starting price of Rs 79,99,000 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Audi Q-Technology has been priced at Rs 88,33,000 lakh (ex-showroom), the speculations are on. It is said that the luxury car that the actress has bought is more than 88 lakhs.

Audi Q7 Safety Features

In terms of safety, Audi is a very good car, keeping in mind the safety of all, 8 airbags have been given in it. At the same time, the special thing in this is that its second row seats can be adjusted, they can also be tilted to one side. The seating capacity of 7 people has been provided in the third row seats. They can be folded electrically.

The fresh cabin has been ensured to always be equipped with a combination of 4 zones of air conditioning, air ionizer and aromatization. Cruise Control with Speed ​​Limiter, Park Assist with 360 Degree Camera and Steering Assist for driver assistance and convenience. Along with lane departure warning

Edited By: Atul Yadav

