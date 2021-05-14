ENTERTAINMENT

This Bollywood actress looks 25 at the age of 40, has become a mother of two children

Avatar

Actress Kareena Kapoor, who has been associated with the Bollywood film industry for many years, is not interested in any identity today.


She is always a topic of discussion on social media and people like to watch her movies.

Kareena Kapoor is 40 years old, but even today, her face does not look old and in terms of beauty and dressing sense, this actress can leave anyone behind. There are no two opinions in this.

You all would know that Kareena Kapoor’s elder son is named Timur Ali Khan, while he has given birth to another son a few months ago.

