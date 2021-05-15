ENTERTAINMENT

This Bollywood actress married a 10-year-old boy, yet looks cute together

There are many actresses in Bollywood who have married boys younger than themselves, although there are many such actresses in this list, but today we are going to tell you about Priyanka Chopra in this article who is a Bollywood Queen. Everyone will know that Priyanka Chopra is married to Nick Jonas, who is a very big figure.

For information, let us know that there is a difference of 10 years in the age of these two, Priyanka Chopra was born in 1982, while Nick Jonas was born in 1992 and there is a difference of 10 years in their age.

But even then, both of them look cute together, both of them had made a lot of fun when they were married, but actually both of them seem quite cute together.

