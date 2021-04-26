This Bollywood actress, taking a break from social media, worked with Aamir Khan in two films

On one hand, while the craze of social media seems to be increasing these days, on the other hand there are some stars who are keeping distance from social media. Recently, Varina Hussain had talked about distancing herself from social media, so now a Fatim Sana Sheikh has also said to take a break from social media.

Information provided on Insta Story

Fatim Sana Shaikh has given information on the Instagram story that she is taking a break from social media. Fatima wrote in her Insta story, ‘I am breaking from social media, friends. Take care of yourself. ‘

2.5 million followers on Instagram

Please tell that Fatima has 2.5 million followers on Instagram. At the same time, Fatima herself follows 1383 people. With this, Fatima has posted 1087 so far. Fans like Fatima’s photos and videos a lot. Fatima often shares her photos in different ways.

Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan

Let me tell you that Fatima made her Bollywood debut with the film Dangal with Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood, Aamir Khan. On one hand, while this film had a big heart and box office explosion, Fatima also looted a lot of applause. After Dangal, Fatima was reunited with Aamir Khan in the film Thugs of India. Apart from these two films, Fatima has shown her strength in many films.

Varina said goodbye to social media

Recall that recently Varina had said goodbye to social media. Varina wrote in her post, ‘I remember I read somewhere that you don’t have to announce your departure because it is not an airport, but I will do it for my friends and fans. Whose love has always been my strength. This is my last social media post but my team will continue to manage my account so that information about my work continues to reach all of you. Lots of love, alien. ‘