This Bollywood couple, including Sonakshi, got Corona vaccinated, share photo

Many big Bollywood actors discuss the city every day. Every day his new films are winning the hearts of his fans. Not only this, from Sonakshi to Genelia these days, she is very active on social media. They share more than one post every day.

On the other hand, cases of corona virus are increasing continuously in the country. Everyone is trying to get help in this ongoing battle with Kovid. Some are raising money to help by feeding people.

According to media reports, vaccination is also being done rapidly amidst the Kovid wave. Many Bollywood stars are also getting vaccinated by Kovid. Sonakshi Sinha, Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza have also been vaccinated by Kovid. Then everyone shared the photo on social media.

