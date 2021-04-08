LATEST

‘This case has never been about seeking justice, but destroying Deshaun Watson’s reputation’: Rusty Hardin Files Petition to Have Watson’s Accusers Publicly Identified | The SportsRush

'This case has never been about seeking justice, but destroying Deshaun Watson's reputation': Rusty Hardin Files Petition to Have Watson's Accusers Publicly Identified

The Deshaun Watson sexual assault case seems to be the story of the offseason. To say the least, the latest development is sure to raise some eyebrows.

Deshaun Watson’s offseason took an unexpected turn some weeks ago when the first civil lawsuit accusing the QB of sexual assault was filed. Since then, the number of accusers grew and grew, before finally settling on 22 (at the time of writing this).

Since trial hasn’t started yet, the public opinion is the only thing which can tip the scales either in favor or against Watson at the moment. Thus far, the public opinion has been relatively balanced.

Some simply can’t ignore the damning number of accusers that have come forward, while others find the timing and nature of the lawsuits suspicious.

The allegations come just as the Clemson Alum demanded a trade from the Texans and moreover, none of the lawsuits have been criminal so far.

Either way, the accusations have hurt Deshaun Watson. Yesterday, he began to lose many of his sponsors including Beats by Dre and Nike.

Rusty Hardin: Mr. Buzbee continues to use their anonymous allegations to destroy Deshaun Watson.

So far, most of the action has come from Tony Buzbee, the lawyer representing the women, many of them massage therapists, who are accusing Watson of sexual assault.

However, Watson’s lawyer Rusty Hardin finally filed his first court document today. The attorney filed a motion to have the accusers publicly identified.

Additionally, Hardin released a statement which reads:

“We have said this before and we want to say it again. Deshaun did not force, coerce or intimidate anyone to do anything against their will. When we asked Mr. Buzbee to identify his clients weeks ago, he refused and told us to file a motion.”

“Today we filed that motion. As discussed in our filing, Mr. Buzbee’s use of anonymous lawsuits violates Texas law and the basic concept of fairness. It is clear that, for Mr. Buzbee, this case has never been about seeking justice in a courtroom, but destroying Deshaun’s reputation to enhance his own public profile and enrich himself. ”

“While I understand that anonymity often is used as a shield for victims, Mr. Buzbee is using it as a sword. While shielding his clients from public scrutiny, Mr. Buzbee continues to use their anonymous allegations to destroy Mr. Watson. This is simply not right. And we look forward to resolving these matters in court.”

