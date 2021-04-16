This Change Came In FY 2020-21 As Compared To Last Year. This Change Came In FY 2020-21 As Compared To Last Year – Movie Reviews Tamil Cinema Reviews, Bollywood Gossip – Tech TMT

This alteration got here in FY 2020-21 as in comparison with final 12 months: Regardless of the prevalence of uncertainty in FY 2020-21, as a result of COVID-19 epidemic, fundraising in FY 2020-21 was higher for each public points and rights points in FY 2019-20. Throughout FY 2020-21, Rs. 46,029.71 crores and Rs. Rupee. 21,382.35 crores and Rs. Final 12 months it raised Rs 55,669.79 crore. This is a rise of 115 % and 15 % respectively in FY 2020-21 as in comparison with the earlier monetary 12 months.

Likewise, roughly 2003 issues of corporate bonds for the amount of Rs 2722,29.39 crore in FY 2010-21 raised by 1,2121 issues for the financial year 2011-2020 (4 raised ९, Raised Rs.19.19 crore).

Thus, whereas the variety of points elevated by 10 % in FY 2020-21, the quantity elevated by 13.5 % in comparison with the earlier monetary 12 months. The Indian capital market has proven its resilience to face up to waves brought on by exterior shocks akin to epidemics. Below the administration of the mutual fund trade (AUM), there was a rise of 41 per cent from Rs 22.26 lakh crore as on March 31, 2020 to Rs 31.43 lakh crore as on March 31, 2021. The variety of distinctive buyers in mutual fund schemes additionally elevated from 10 to 2.08 crore as on 31 March 2020 to 2.28 crore by 31 March 2021.