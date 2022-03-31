This class hangs on Otto’s hospital rigs

Online gossip channel ‘JuiceChannel_’ published the hospitalization of Rachel Hays’s (52) new girlfriend Klass Otto (55) for a fertility study. This raised the question whether they wanted a child. According to ‘AD’, the hospital is conducting an internal investigation into the leak. This raises the question of what is hanging over the leaked staff and the hospital.
“We may initiate an investigation after a citizen’s complaint, or an organization’s report, or media signals.”
Klas Otto, the founder of controversial motorcycle club No Surrender, seemed furious on Wednesday. ‘Would these people like to contact me,’ he posted on Instagram, referring to the people behind cheerchannel_. “The scam is getting more juicy,” was the next post from the channel itself. He had spoken to the class and the appointment was actually for him, but turns out it was done by his ex….
