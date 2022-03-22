This co-star of Madhuri Dixit married girlfriend, 12 years ago was in love – The Fame Game actor Gagan Arora ties knot longtime girlfriend Muditaa tmov

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit made her OTT debut some time back. The actress has appeared in a web series named The Fame Game. In this, his co-star actor Gagan Arora has shared the good news for the fans. The actor has got married. Gagan has shared pictures of his wedding on social media. He is getting congratulations from all over. Gagan is married to his long term girlfriend Mudita.

Gagan-Mudita’s pair is lovely

Gagan Arora is popular on social media and he keeps sharing updates related to his personal life. The actor has shared photos of his wedding on Instagram, in which his great chemistry with Mudita is visible. In the traditional look, the pair of both are very much frozen. Both have got their wedding photoshoot done in a slightly different style. It is based on a very unique theme and Gagan has also revealed it in the caption.

Sharing the photos, Gagan wrote in the caption – So about a year ago and during the end of Corona’s third leg, through many restrictions, started a new journey in the presence of family and close friends. You make me happy in your super exclusive lehenga and comfy pajamas. You make me a better person every day.

Friends did this challenge

After this, the actor has also given a description of both the photos. On the first photo, he said- ‘He said that if you like me then wear this ring. I have worn it. Now with which leech you are stuck, it will be known in a few days. Till then you will not welcome Mrs. Arora. And talked about the second photo. In this, he is seen running with Mudita. Talking about the photo, Gagan said- ‘This was my plan B. If the family members did not agree, I would have taken them away. After this Gagan said – 12 years ago today, seeing @muditaa, told friends that this will become your sister-in-law. #ekbaarjomainecommitment. Even though Gagan had to wait for 12 years, but he got his childhood love.