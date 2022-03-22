ENTERTAINMENT

This co-star of Madhuri Dixit married girlfriend, 12 years ago was in love – The Fame Game actor Gagan Arora ties knot longtime girlfriend Muditaa tmov

Posted on

Story Highlights

  • Has appeared in many films
  • Said to friends is now right

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit made her OTT debut some time back. The actress has appeared in a web series named The Fame Game. In this, his co-star actor Gagan Arora has shared the good news for the fans. The actor has got married. Gagan has shared pictures of his wedding on social media. He is getting congratulations from all over. Gagan is married to his long term girlfriend Mudita.

Gagan-Mudita’s pair is lovely

Gagan Arora is popular on social media and he keeps sharing updates related to his personal life. The actor has shared photos of his wedding on Instagram, in which his great chemistry with Mudita is visible. In the traditional look, the pair of both are very much frozen. Both have got their wedding photoshoot done in a slightly different style. It is based on a very unique theme and Gagan has also revealed it in the caption.

Lock Upp: Rashami Desai to appear on Kangana Ranaut’s show as wild card entry?

Sharing the photos, Gagan wrote in the caption – So about a year ago and during the end of Corona’s third leg, through many restrictions, started a new journey in the presence of family and close friends. You make me happy in your super exclusive lehenga and comfy pajamas. You make me a better person every day.

Akshra Singh’s beauty in pink lehenga is amazing, fans say shock

Friends did this challenge

After this, the actor has also given a description of both the photos. On the first photo, he said- ‘He said that if you like me then wear this ring. I have worn it. Now with which leech you are stuck, it will be known in a few days. Till then you will not welcome Mrs. Arora. And talked about the second photo. In this, he is seen running with Mudita. Talking about the photo, Gagan said- ‘This was my plan B. If the family members did not agree, I would have taken them away. After this Gagan said – 12 years ago today, seeing @muditaa, told friends that this will become your sister-in-law. #ekbaarjomainecommitment. Even though Gagan had to wait for 12 years, but he got his childhood love.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

648
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
534
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
470
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
447
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
426
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
415
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
400
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
391
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
388
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top