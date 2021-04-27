This cricketer extended a helping hand for India, donated so many lakhs – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Sports activities desk. Mates, let me inform you that Australia’s quick bowler Pat Cummins has come ahead to assist India combating the Corona epidemic. He has assisted Rs 38 lakh in PM Cares Fund. Mates, tell us that as a result of worsening situations in India as a consequence of Corona, many Australian gamers have withdrawn their names from IPL 2021. Andrew Tye, Adam Jampa and Ken Richardson are among the many Australians who’ve withdrawn their names from the present season.

Mates Pat Cummins shared a put up on Twitter, writing that, ‘India is a rustic the place I’ve obtained plenty of love through the years and the folks listed here are additionally very loving and supportive. I do know that as a result of Corona virus, there have been plenty of issues on this nation, together with the shortage of oxygen in hospitals everywhere in the nation. Being such a participant, I want to give 50 thousand US {Dollars} (about 37 lakh rupees) within the type of help within the PM Cares Fund.

Mates Pat Cummins additional wrote that, I additionally request my fellow gamers to return ahead for assist. At the moment everyone seems to be feeling helpless. Mates, I’m most likely late, however by this we’ll attempt to deliver mild to folks’s lives. Mates, he lastly wrote that despite the fact that my assist might not be nice, it may possibly change somebody’s life.