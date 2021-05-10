This cricketer proposed the bottle, kissed it – I love you

Sports desk. Friends, let me tell you that the corona in India is continuously growing. Due to which IPL 2021 was stopped midway. After which the cricketers are returning to their respective homes. Most have even reached their homes. Meanwhile, former champions Rajasthan Royals team shared a video clip in which Rahul Tewatia is seen proposing a bottle.

Not only this, he kisses the bottle and says I Love You. Fans are being liked very much in this video of them. Which you can see in this post. Rahul Tewatiya then holds the bottle of water in his hand. Kiss him later and say ‘I Love You’.

Friends, for your information, tell that the team shared a video clip on Sunday, in which many players of the team are seen. It looks like someone’s birthday party. It has been written in the caption – Rahul Tewatiya has just proposed. In the video, the players are seen passing a pillow and as soon as they reach Rahul, they are given a task to propose a water bottle.