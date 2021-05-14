This dangerous bowler who has left Pakistan is preparing to play in the IPL!

Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Aamir can be seen playing in the Indian Premier League, Aamir is preparing for this, Aamir, who retired from international cricket at the age of 28, is living in England. He is trying to get citizenship there.

If Aamir gets the citizenship of England, then he can play in the IPL. Before Aamir, former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mehmood has played in the IPL after taking citizenship of England.

Mohammad Aamir said in an interview, ‘I am going to live in England for a long time, I am enjoying cricket here and I want to play more for the next 6-7 years. Aamir further said, ‘My children will grow up in England and will get education here only, so I will stay here for a long time, there is no doubt about it.

On the question of playing IPL, Mohammad Aamir said that I am not thinking of future plans yet, once I get citizenship here, things will change.