ENTERTAINMENT

This dangerous bowler who has left Pakistan is preparing to play in the IPL!

Avatar

Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Aamir can be seen playing in the Indian Premier League, Aamir is preparing for this, Aamir, who retired from international cricket at the age of 28, is living in England. He is trying to get citizenship there.

If Aamir gets the citizenship of England, then he can play in the IPL. Before Aamir, former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mehmood has played in the IPL after taking citizenship of England.

Mohammad Aamir said in an interview, ‘I am going to live in England for a long time, I am enjoying cricket here and I want to play more for the next 6-7 years. Aamir further said, ‘My children will grow up in England and will get education here only, so I will stay here for a long time, there is no doubt about it.

On the question of playing IPL, Mohammad Aamir said that I am not thinking of future plans yet, once I get citizenship here, things will change.

Related Items:

Most Popular

86
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
62
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
49
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
Avatar Avatar
46
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
38
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
32
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
31
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
30
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
30
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
29
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top