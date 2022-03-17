This electric bike under 1 lakh arrived, gets full charge in 2 hours – Oben Rorr Electric Bike Booking Open Tomorrow Holi 2022 At Rs 999 Launch Range 200Km tutk

Electric vehicle startup company Oben EV has launched its first electric bike. Its price is less than 1 lakh rupees. Know the specialty of this bike

200 km in single charge

The company has given a 4.4kWh lithium-ion battery in Oben Rorr. It is accompanied by a 10 kW electric motor that generates 62Nm of peak torque. This battery gives a range of 200 km in a single charge. Its battery takes just 2 hours to get fully charged.

catching speed in 3 seconds

This bike takes a pickup of 0 to 40 km in just 3 seconds. At the same time, its top-speed is 100 kmph. It has 3 riding modes Eco. City and Havoc meet. Aerodynamics has been taken care of in designing this bike. Its battery has been fitted in such a way that it helps in maintaining the speed of the bike. Also, it is completely waterproof as well.

Oben Rorr booking starts from tomorrow

Apart from this, it comes with connected features like 230mm ground clearance, theft protection, driver alert system. It gets LED lights, telescopic forks, black alloy wheels and digital meter console. There are disc brakes on both the wheels as well. The company is giving a warranty of 3 years or up to 60,000 km on it.

The company has launched its electric bike Oben Rorr. Its ex-showroom price is Rs 99,999. This price is after the subsidy of the states and FAME-2. This includes GST, while insurance, road tax and registration charges will have to be paid. However, all these charges are exempted in different states. The company is going to start its booking on the occasion of Holi 2022. By visiting the company’s site, it can be booked from March 18 for just Rs 999.

