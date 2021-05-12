This famous actor is admitted in ICU, Kovid-19 report is awaited

There has been a big news about actor Sooraj Thapar, who is seen in the famous TV show ‘Shaurya – Ek Anokhi Kahani’. In fact, his health suddenly worsened due to which he has been admitted to the hospital. In this case, it was reported that his oxygen level suddenly dropped and he also had high fever. After all this, he was rushed to the hospital. Talking about him, his sister Vinita said, “He was constantly traveling from Mumbai to Goa in connection with his shoot.”

You may be aware that Kovid-19 cases are increasing in Maharashtra. Nevertheless, Suraj’s work was going on. Her sister said that she had a mild fever for the past few days, but she still went on shooting. At the same time, his sister said that after returning to Mumbai his health started deteriorating and then he had to be kept in ICU when he was taken to hospital. According to the information received in the case, Suraj had also conducted the Kovid-19 test at Mumbai Airport and the results are yet to come.

Vinita further said that “Suraj has always been conscious of his health and also pays great attention to his diet-fitness schedule. Currently, his condition is not good and he should be prayed for. ” ‘You all may know that Suraj Thapar is a famous artist. He has acted in many TV shows and films. You all must have seen her in many other TV shows, including in-laws Genda Phool, Ek Rishta Sanjhedaniyan, Hum Pachhi Phir Se, A Naya Pahun.