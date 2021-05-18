ENTERTAINMENT

This famous actor out of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Elimination’, will be shocked to hear the name!

Many big and famous celebs are seen this time in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’. The show is being shot and every day new updates are coming out about the show. Now an update has come out recently. The stunt based reality show is being shot in South Africa these days. This time some ex contestants from TV actress to Bigg Boss will be seen in the show. Now a shocking update has emerged regarding the first elimination of the show among all of them.

Yes, according to the information recently received, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ has become the first elimination of season 11. According to the reports, Bigg Boss ex contestant Vishal Aditya Singh is the first contestant who has been out of the show. Vishal Aditya Singh, Nikki Tamboli and Anushka Sen are said to have been the last three players after the first task and Nikki and Anushka survived but Vishal dropped out of the show. Now a week before the show, fans are going to be shocked by Vishal’s exit because Vishal’s fans were hoping that Vishal would go a long way in the show.

Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Sana Maqbool, Arjun Bijlani, Anushka Sen, Saurabh Raj Jain, Aastha Gill, Mehak Chahal and Varun Sood are the other contestants who survived the show after Vishal’s exit. Huh. Display. Talking about Vishal, he was seen in Bigg Boss 13. He had a wild card entry in the show and he remained in the show for a long time. During this show, he was seen fighting with his ex-girlfriend Madhurima and it was these fights that brought him fame. After Bigg Boss, he is now seen in the player of dangers.

.

