LATEST

This famous actress left acting, has shifted to Goa – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Avatar
By
Posted on
Avatar

Well-known TV actress and ‘Bigg Boss’ star Ashka Goradia has retired from performing. Underneath latest info, the actress has now departed from the performing world. By the best way, all of you have to have seen him in superhit exhibits like ‘Lagi Tujhse Lagan’, ‘Naagin’ and ‘Witch’. Now within the midst of all this, she has determined to stop performing. In her new interview, sheuy has revealed that she’s going to now stop performing and fulfill her second dream.

Just lately, Aashka mentioned that she by no means needed to behave. She turned a by-actor. You all will need to have seen Aashka on TV in ‘Balveer’ present many occasions. Talking to a well known web site, Adkara mentioned, “I do not wish to act anymore. I wish to deal with my enterprise and grow to be a profitable entrepreneur. That is the tactic I’ve all the time needed to comply with. Enterprise is in my blood. ” Been considering for a very long time to meet my dream ”. Aashka launched the nation’s first 3D Saint Chi eyelid model ‘Renai’ in 2018 and is called after her mother-in-law. Truly, Aashka has named her model merchandise after her particular associates Juhi Parmar and Mouni Roy. It was just lately talked about by Aashka.

By the best way, Aashka says, ‘Abhinaya got here by likelihood in my life. I used to be 16 after I got here to Mumbai. Whereas speaking, I had this business virus inside me. I needed to do one thing that has not occurred but. I believe that is the fitting time. So I considered sharing with everybody that I’m taking a break from performing now. I wish to fulfill my second dream now ‘. The actress, nonetheless, retains sharing her yoga photos and movies on social media day-to-day. She now lives in Goa together with her husband.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
65
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
65
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
62
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
57
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
57
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
56
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
55
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
55
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
54
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
Bharathi Kannamma TV Show Written Updates Bharathi Kannamma TV Show Written Updates
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Bharathi Kannamma 19 April 2021 Episode Written Update (19/04/2021) – themiracletech.Tv

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top