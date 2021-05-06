ENTERTAINMENT

This famous Marathi actress lost the battle against Corona

Avatar

Many big stars have lost their lives due to coronavirus. There are many stars who are still in the grip of infection. Now another big news has come in the midst of all this. As part of recent information, actress Abhilasha Patil, who has appeared in several Hindi and Marathi films including ‘Chichhore’, has lost the battle of Corona. She was actually 47 years old and was struggling with coronovirus. He has also acted in several TV serials. According to reports, she was in Varanasi in connection with the shooting, but she felt some symptoms of Kovid-19 virus when she returned to Mumbai.

After that, when he was examined, he was found to be Corona positive. The actress was earlier undergoing treatment with self-quarantine, but was admitted to the ICU due to difficulty in breathing, although she has now embraced death. Abhilasha was also a Marathi actress and since her death there are waves of mourning throughout Marathi and Bollywood. Now fans and close friends of the actress are paying tribute to him on social media remembering him. Abhilasha Patil is a big name of Marathi Sinima.

She has worked in many Marathi films such as ‘Te Atha Diva,’ Baiko Desa Ka Baiko, ‘Parvasa’ and ‘Mujhe Shaadi Ko Marge Koge’. Apart from ‘Was Chhichhore’, the actress also appeared in Hindi films such as Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Good News and Malamal.

