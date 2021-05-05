ENTERTAINMENT

This former England cricketer became emotional after the postponement of IPL 2021, said…

Sports desk. Friends, let us tell you that the IPL, which has been running smoothly for the last almost one month, was postponed indefinitely on Tuesday due to several cases of corona being detected in Bio Bubble which was welcomed by the teams. Now when the remaining 14 seasons of IPL will be left, we cannot say anything about it yet. However, due to travel restrictions, foreign players are waiting for the action of the BCCI to return home safely. Friends, for your information, this announcement was made after SRH’s wicketkeeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha and DC spinner Amit Mishra found positive for Kovid-19.

Friends, after the postponement of the 14th season of IPL, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has become emotional and has spoken his heart about India. “The decision to postpone the IPL 2021 session with immediate effect was taken at the emergency meeting of the Governing Council of the IPL and the BCCI,” the league’s chairman Brijesh Patel said in a statement issued by the IPL. He said, BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of players, support staff and other competitors. This decision was taken keeping in mind the safety, health and well being of all concerned.

Friends, let me tell you that after the postponement of IPL 2021, Kevin Pietersen wrote on his official Twitter account that it is heartbreaking for me to see India battling, because I love this country so much. India is going through a difficult time right now and it will come out of it. You will come back strongly. Your love and affection will not go in vain even during this crisis. The former cricketer used the hashtag ‘Incredible India’ ie Incredible India with this message. People are constantly reacting to Peterson’s tweet and also getting fierce likes. Please tell that the IPL also said that the BCCI will make every effort on its behalf to ensure the safe return of the players. Players from England, Australia, New Zealand and many other countries are participating in the IPL.

Related Items:

Most Popular

27
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
19
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
13
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
9
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Atithi In House Part 5 Web Series Released On Kooku App
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
7
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
7
ENTERTAINMENT

Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2 Release Date, Cast, Story

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top