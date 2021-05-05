This former England cricketer became emotional after the postponement of IPL 2021, said…

Sports desk. Friends, let us tell you that the IPL, which has been running smoothly for the last almost one month, was postponed indefinitely on Tuesday due to several cases of corona being detected in Bio Bubble which was welcomed by the teams. Now when the remaining 14 seasons of IPL will be left, we cannot say anything about it yet. However, due to travel restrictions, foreign players are waiting for the action of the BCCI to return home safely. Friends, for your information, this announcement was made after SRH’s wicketkeeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha and DC spinner Amit Mishra found positive for Kovid-19.

Friends, after the postponement of the 14th season of IPL, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has become emotional and has spoken his heart about India. “The decision to postpone the IPL 2021 session with immediate effect was taken at the emergency meeting of the Governing Council of the IPL and the BCCI,” the league’s chairman Brijesh Patel said in a statement issued by the IPL. He said, BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of players, support staff and other competitors. This decision was taken keeping in mind the safety, health and well being of all concerned.

Friends, let me tell you that after the postponement of IPL 2021, Kevin Pietersen wrote on his official Twitter account that it is heartbreaking for me to see India battling, because I love this country so much. India is going through a difficult time right now and it will come out of it. You will come back strongly. Your love and affection will not go in vain even during this crisis. The former cricketer used the hashtag ‘Incredible India’ ie Incredible India with this message. People are constantly reacting to Peterson’s tweet and also getting fierce likes. Please tell that the IPL also said that the BCCI will make every effort on its behalf to ensure the safe return of the players. Players from England, Australia, New Zealand and many other countries are participating in the IPL.