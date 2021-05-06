This beautiful fruit that looks like a red berry is as beautiful in appearance as it is delicious. Prune is rich in essential nutrients like minerals and vitamins. Not only this, prunes are rich in dietary fiber, of which sorbitol and istine are prominent. A medium-sized potato Bukhara contains about 1.3 Mg of potassium. It also contains sufficient amount of iron. For this reason, anemia can be cured by its regular intake.

Also, eating it reduces the possibility of high blood pressure. Make the skin young – Due to the presence of antioxidants in Aloo Bukhara, its regular intake causes the skin to glow. Eating this also improves memory. Boost immunity – Potato Bukhara is rich in Vitamin C. It increases the immunity of the body. Those who are suffering from cold and flu should regularly consume Aloo Bukhara.

Make the heart strong – Let me tell you that prunes also prevents the formation of blood clots which reduces the chances of blood pressure and heart diseases. It also reduces the risk of Alzheimer’s. Prevent Tumor – Let us know that eating peeled things will keep you away from breast cancer. It helps prevent cancer and tumor cells from growing. Strengthens bones – Provence is very helpful to prevent osteoporosis in women.

If women consume prunes after menopause, they can protect themselves from osteoporosis. Keep Your Mind Healthy – The antioxidants in prunes help keep your skin as well as your brain healthy. This fruit also plays an important role in reducing your stress.