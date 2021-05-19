This girl from Mumbai became the bride wearing the lehenga of Shlok Mehta, daughter-in-law of the Ambani family, seeing the beauty such that all remained

Indian Famous Fashion Designer Sabyasachi outfits are so graceful-elegant and classy, ​​in which one can look beautiful without any frills. Recently, when a bride from Mumbai was seen in a designer lehenga, everyone kept looking at her beauty.

There is no denying that the lehenga in traditional Indian style clothes is such an outfit in which one can look beautiful without any frills. Talk about Indian Famous Fashion Designer Sabyasachi, his designed lehenga is not only very light to wear but also has the perfect balance of glamor, sexyness and modernization.

Recently, when a bride from Mumbai was seen in a designer-designed lehenga, everyone remembered Shlok Mehta, daughter-in-law of the Ambani family, because both of them are the same.