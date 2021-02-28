“This guards us off” – Ric Flair reveals Charlotte Flair was not very happy with the Lacey Evans story. sport

LATEST

Ric Flair revealed that Charlett Flair was not very happy with Lacey Evans’ story. The pair of father and daughter were pitted against each other.

Ric Flair was recently brought back to WWE as a weekly character following the return of Charlott Flair due to injury. Posing as a patron to Lacey Evans, Storyline pitted a 2-time Hall of Famer against her own daughter. The feud was eventually lifted after Evans’ real-life pregnancy.

Flair recently appeared Busted Open Radio. The 16-time world champion admitted that he was happy with the opportunity to appear on WWE TV. He also revealed that his daughter was not completely on board with that idea.

Ric Flair revealed that Charlett Flair was not very happy with the story of Lacey Evans

“It caught us off guard. I think it was just a trial run and nobody really understood what was really going to happen. I think I would remember if I was crazy about Ashley (Charlett).

For me, I can pull pretty much anything I want. If I like the program and understand it, I’m really good, but, at the same time, it’s hard to stay in a program against anyone in your family, especially your daughter when everyone knows that you Proud of it and you are very happy for its success. “

Flair spoke openly about the ideas he had for the fights but WWE turned them down.

“I had some ideas. My problem was that they would not let me get in the ring because I am difficult to clear up due to my health issues. I really wanted to wear sweaty clothes and work with him and teach him a few things and he has really imitated my character, flipping flaps, suplexes, begging. I had all this written, but they did not let me enter the ring.

Flair revealed that Evans was disappointed at first, but came around and even though he ended up missing TV, that would be a very important reason. “

“I think he was upset, a little bit, but then he said, ‘Hey, I’m having a baby. That’s what it should be. I’m young. I have a beautiful daughter and now I’ve got another one on the way . ‘Everyone wants to be on TV, but, in this case, if he isn’t going to be on TV for a while, that’s a very amazing reason we all know. “

