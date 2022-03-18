This Holi brings home this wonderful SUV at a discount of up to 2 lakhs, know how much is the discount on which car

new Delhi: If you like SUV segment cars and you are planning to buy them, then today we will tell you which SUVs are being offered by companies at great discounts.

Mahindra Alturas G4:

A cash discount of Rs 2.2 lakh is being offered by the company on Mahindra’s Alturas G4 premium SUV. The company is also offering the benefits of an exchange bonus of up to Rs 50,000, corporate discount of Rs 11,500 and accessories up to Rs 20,000 with this SUV.

Renault Duster:

The Renault Duster SUV is being offered by the company with a cash discount of Rs 50,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000, corporate discount of Rs 30,000, rural bonus of Rs 15,000 and accessories up to Rs 20,000. Is.

Maruti Suzuki S Cross:

A cash discount of Rs 20,000 is being offered by the company on the Zeta variant of Maruti Suzuki S Cross and a cash discount of Rs 15,000 is being offered on other variants. Along with this, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs 5,000 has also been given on this car.