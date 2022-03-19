This image confirms the correct calibration of the James-Webb space telescope

4

The JWST space telescope has almost completed the phase of aligning the segments of its primary mirror aimed at acquiring unprecedented images of the universe. After several additional adjustments, the observatory will finally be able to fulfill its mission.

James-Webb main mirror segment alignment evaluation image. © NASA – STScI

The James-Webb telescope, placed for several weeks at the Lagrange L2 point, has just successfully concluded a new calibration stage which brings it closer to its final use. Indeed, its primary mirror, divided into 18 segments, is almost perfectly positioned to scan the cosmos in high definition in infrared and near infrared radiation. The first “real” results should be unveiled by NASA during the summer of 2022. Meanwhile, on Friday March 11, the JWST was able to capture a photo of the star 2MASS J17554042+6551277 which was used to carry out point. The bright spots around are none other than galaxies and other stars in the background. Be careful, whether with Hubble or James-Webb, the capture of images – and related scientific data – does not work quite like a conventional camera, because the adjustment of the whole is made extremely complex by the 1.5 million kilometers that we separate from the machine. ⚫️ These dots confirm that Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera, or NIRCam, can collect light from celestial objects — and that starlight from the same star can be reflected from each of Webb’s 18 unaligned mirror segments back at Webb’s secondary mirror and then into NIRCam’s detectors. pic.twitter.com/SYeAO1UlzP — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) February 11, 2022 The entire calibration process has been broken down into seven steps, explain NASA scientists. Of course, each of these operations is crucial, but they are also intended to be flexible or repeated. 1. Identification of segments Each of the 18 segments sends back its own image of the targeted star in disorder. A kind of constellation is then visible on the received image. By moving the segments one by one, it is possible to identify them.

To capture this image, more than 1560 captures were made by adjusting the position of the telescope for a total of more than 2 billion pixels. © Nasa

2. Segment alignment Once identified, they are aligned by correcting the most important errors. The captured image then suggests a hexagon. A debugging phase then takes place and a more precise calculation of the errors is carried out.

With the first alignment of the segments, the 18 captures take the form of a hexagon which requires a first focus. © Nasa

3. Beam convergence In order to assemble the different iterations received, all the light received must converge in a single point. The segments divided into three groups see their position modified successively to create a “single image”.

This simulation shows the convergence step by step thanks to the adjustment of the segments of the main mirror. © Nasa