This Indian cricketer’s parents became Corona positive, wife told sad stories

Sports desk. Friends, let me tell you that both the Indian team and RCB leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma are very active on social media. Both of them keep sharing their photos videos, which keeps the fans aware of their life. Dhanashree also used to share her dance videos, but for quite some time there has been a lot of peace on her account. Recently, Dhanashree answered the questions of fans and said – ‘April-May has been a difficult and challenging month. At first my mother and brother were infected with Corona. When both of my friends got corona, I was in the bio-bubble of IPL and I was not able to help. However, from time to time, I was getting information about their situation. It is very difficult to stay away from family. Good thing that mother and brother have recovered. But I lost my aunt due to corona ‘

He further wrote- ‘Now my father-in-law has been found infected with the corona virus. My father-in-law (Yuzvendra Chahal’s father) is hospitalized and mother-in-law is being looked after at home. Friends, I was in the hospital and what I saw was very bad. I am taking precautions but… you guys stay at home and take care of your family ‘

Friends Dhanashree further writes- ‘I appeal to people to help the needy and how to get them out of trouble, friends, if you are at home and safe, say thank you to God. Say thanks to God daily and be safe and follow the instructions.