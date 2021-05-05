This Indian cricketer’s wife is a lawyer, knowing the name will be stunned

Sports desk. Friends, along with Indian cricketers, their wives also remain in the headlines. Friends, we are talking about this post Mayank Agarwal and his wife. Friends, for your information, tell me that Mayank Agarwal has struggled a lot to make a place in Team India in his cricket career. His hard work had finally paid off and he was successful in making a debut for Team India on the tour of Australia.

Friends, Mayank Agarwal’s wife is Ashita Sood Friends, she always stands by her husband. Who is Ashita Sood and how her love story started with Mayank. According to the information, tell me that Mayank met Ashita at a Diwali party. From here the eyes of the two fell on each other and then slowly the process of reconciliation started.

Friends tell you that after dating each other for almost 7 years, Mayank proposed to Ashita for marriage and this proposal was very special for Ashita as Mayank suddenly reached London where Ashita was and Mayank on London Eye Proposed them. For your information, let us tell you that both of them got engaged in January 2018 and got married on June 4, 2018. Ashita is a lawyer by profession, she has also studied law.