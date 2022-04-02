This is a complete draw for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. football

Belgium will face Canada, Morocco and Croatia in Group F. Fun and challenging matches for the Red Devils, who will once again try to win the finals tournament. The prettiest poster on paper comes from Group E, where Germany and Spain compete with each other.

In Group H, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal will face Luis Suarez’s Uruguay. And in Group B, a real ‘derby’ points to England, if Scotland or Wales manage to fit the final European ticket.

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal and the Netherlands.

Group B: The winners of the play-off between England, Iran, USA and Wales and Scotland/Ukraine.

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland.

Group D: Winners of the play-off between France, Denmark, Tunisia and Peru and Australia/UAE.

Group E: Spain, Germany, Japan and the winners of the play-off between Costa Rica and New Zealand.

