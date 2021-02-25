“This is a priority” – F1 global director Lewis Hamilton wants to watch the game to return to Africa.

“This is a priority” – F1 global director Lewis Hamilton advocates a desire to see the game in Africa.

Lewis Hamilton has been advocating a comeback Since the African Grand Prix. The continent last hosted an F1 race in 1993 in Kayalami, South Africa. This time, the same site and Morocco are the plundered destinations.

“I think to bring attention back to Africa and really highlight the beautiful place that it is, that’s the most important place we have to go to. It needs to be held where it’s not all about the money. It’s Is about people. In business, that’s not always the case. I’m really pushing for it.

Chance of African Grand Prix in 2022?

F1’s global director of race promotion Chloe Target-Adams has taken Hamilton’s opinion forward. She says, “Africa is a continent in which we do not race and this is wrong.”

“This is something we want very much [go]. This is the priority. We have been negotiating with potential options for a few years and we are hoping that, eventually, we will be able to have a race there for the near term. “

Miami faces competition for second American # F1 Race, Kyalami eyes South African GP return Read more >> https://t.co/RfIOj7m20W pic.twitter.com/pDRFlXzc21 – InsideRacing.com (@INSIDERACINGcom) 23 February, 2021

Miami is the second USA on the Cards after Austin

Target-Adams also affirmed “America is a clear strategic priority”. The country currently hosts a race in Austin, Texas. Miami is believed to be the second site, but is facing local opposition.

“We’ve got a great race in Austin now, and we look forward to working with our promoter hopefully for more years to come. Equally we have a second race opportunity, destination location and that US race proposal. Looking to make what we have. “

