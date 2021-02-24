ENTERTAINMENT

This is a rap for Tej & Katta’s ‘Miracle’ – TheMiracleTech

Shooting of Mega Hero Sai Tej and director Dev Katta’s film ‘Miracle’ has been completed. Taking this moment, Nayak Tej and director Katta have thanked their team and all those who have contributed to these testing times.

“It’s a wrap for the #REPUBLIC shoot: 64 days in total, luckily with zero COVID cases !! All made possible by this army !! Thank you !,” tweeted Deva Katta. Her comments say ‘ Miracle’s team has strictly followed Kovid’s guidelines and put in a great effort to ensure that everyone remains safe on set during the shoot.

Responding to the director’s tweet, Nayak Tej wrote, “4 months of hustle and focus and we have completed shooting … The effort and hard work of all people behind the camera and in front of the camera has made it possible … Yash #REPUBLIC is going to be a special film in my career for the whole team. “

‘Miracle’ co-stars Aishwarya Rajesh, Jagapathi Babu and Ramya Krishnan in other lead roles.

Produced by JB Entertainment, the film’s release date is closed on June 4.

