“This is about right vs wrong”: Dwyane Wade goes on an impassioned monologue about how Asian-American hate is rampaging through USA of late | The SportsRush

"This is about right vs wrong": Dwyane Wade goes on an impassioned monologue about how Asian-American hate is rampaging through USA of late

Dwayne Wade speaks out on his thoughts on the rampant racism against the Asian communities in American society today.

Dwayne Wade is one of the greatest players ever to step onto an NBA court. Over the course of his career, he was a 3-time champion, a finals MVP, a 13-time All-Star and almost a perennial MVP candidate. So, the player has garnered a ton of respect from the NBA community over the years.

In the last couple of years, he has been on the panel for TNT’s ‘Inside the NBA’. And recently, when the now analyst got on air, he delivered a heartfelt speech about a very important topic.

Without further ado, let’s get into what he said.

Dwayne Wade delivers a speech about racism against the Asian community

Dwayne Wade has always been one of the more thoughtful people in the NBA community. In the latest iteration of Inside the NBA, the former player delivered a speech he had written down for the show. This is what he had to say.

Racism against the Asian community has always been a problem. But it is far more glossed over than heinous acts against other communities. Jokes and stereotypes about Asians have often plagued today’s society, and are dealt with far too casually.

Asians in the US especially at some point will have felt offended by what they heard at some point. However, as often is the case, they would be too afraid to speak out against it, fearing that people will ostracize them for speaking out.

Just that fact makes Dwayne Wade’s statements that much more powerful. Having one of the greatest ever NBA players speak on their issue will no doubt empower the Asian community to fight against the hate they face every day.

