“This is almost like buying the championship”: Stephen A Smith gives his honest reactions to LaMarcus Aldridge joining the Brooklyn Nets | The Miracle

Earlier this month, Brooklyn Nets had added Blake Griffin to their lineup. In the identical trend as that, the Nets additionally bought LaMarcus Aldridge.

Getting into the 2020-2021 season, Brooklyn seemed like one of many favourites with Kyrie and Durant main the group. Over the course of the season, the Nets have solidified their lineup by including three All-Star gamers in James Harden, Blake Griffin and just lately LaMarcus Aldridge.

On Saturday night time, Brooklyn strengthened their frontcourt by buying former All-Star Aldridge after his exit from the Spurs. Regardless of Miami Warmth being the frontrunners to land the 6-foot-11 massive man, he ended up within the star-studded group.

With all these superstars on the identical group, it’s nearly sure that the Nets are the strongest title-contenders. Clearly, they’ve gone all in to win that title this season. ESPN’s analyst Stephen A Smith was in disbelief when he realized concerning the commerce:

“So what’s subsequent? I imply, what we gonna get the Ball boy (Lonzo), we gonna get Andre Drummond subsequent. I imply, I do know you possibly can’t get Lonzo or Kyle Lowry no matter. However, rattling. What’s it gonna be subsequent, if you happen to’re the Brooklyn Nets.”

“I imply it’s nearly like shopping for the championship for crying out loud. Blake Griffin comes, LaMarcus Aldridge has now determined to go. We don’t even know in the event that they gonna have Andre Drummond subsequent. I imply, you desire a championship, I bought all of that. You ought to be the favourites KD, James Harden, Kyrie. However, rattling.”

Rattling, Brooklyn Nets! Rattling!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/alt02MSWIX — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 27, 2021

Stephen A Smith believes there will probably be no group to present the Nets some competitors

Having six All-Stars on the identical squad will certainly make the group offensively lethal. However, many followers, together with Stephen A Smith imagine that Brooklyn could have no competitors getting into the playoffs. Smith added:

“What about competitors? Are we simply gonna get everyone now? Everyone? I imply, I’m trying ahead to the playoffs, I need competitors. But when we simply gonna stock-piling and get everyone.”

“And everyone operating to Brooklyn to attempt to steal a championship. I imply, come on. KD, Kyrie, James Harden that’s cool. I get all of that. Blake Griffin may’ve gone someplace else.”

“LaMarcus Aldridge of all individuals, after all of the years you spent in Portland and San Antonio. That’s what we doing now? However, rattling. That’s simply my preliminary response. Rattling.”

Including a veteran like Aldridge will clearly get the group much more expertise. The issues the group had on the defensive finish, LaMarcus ought to be capable of assist with that.

Brooklyn is now second within the Jap Convention, with out KD even taking part in many of the video games. On the fee at which they’re buying gamers, the group needs to be aiming to complete with one of the best report in the entire league, not to mention their convention. Brooklyn needs to be the favourites to win the championship at this level.