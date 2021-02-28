“This is an opportunity that will certainly open many doors” – Sergio Perez on Red Bull | sport

“This is an opportunity that will certainly open many doors” – Sergio Perez believes in a new phase in his career as Red Bull.

Sergio Perez The Red Bulls joined as Milton Keynes’ team aspired to complete their challenge against the reigning champion- Mercedes for the 2021 Formula 1 season.

Perez is looking forward to his debut with Red Bull, as he wanted nothing less from him for 2021, and now Perez feels his current stint with Red Bull may open up opportunities for the future.

He said, “I see it as a top car and a top team to deliver my potential.” Motorsport.com. “This is an opportunity that will certainly open many doors. We will see what happens later.

“I have to make sure that I do the same as in the past, to maximize, take the maximum advantage of whatever opportunity is given to me and just enjoy.”

No time to relax

Perez joined the current set of Red Bulls, the 2020 season soon ended in Abu Dhabi, and the short window between the two seasons did not let the Mexican race driver rest.

“It’s very busy,” he said. “Once I signed the contract, it was too late in the year, but the motivation was immense. I have not taken leave originally.

“I’m doing flat work on my fitness, trying to get ready as quickly as possible, spending time with the engineers at the factory, back and forth, on the things that matter to try and as I get it in the Bahrain trial. “

“This is a new challenge. There are new people to meet, new ways of working and new technologies. You need to open your mind more when you change teams and when you do things differently. So it is also a great opportunity as a driver to grow in all aspects. “