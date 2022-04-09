This is Argentina’s Valentina Jenner, who shines in ‘Elite’

Netflix just released the fifth season of “Elite”, a Spanish production that is a success on the platform. valentina zenere This season will bring to life one of the new characters that is already causing quite a stir.

Argentine actress cast as villain in “Soy Luna” for Disney Channelthen it was part of “The Cable Girls”, also from Netflix SpainWhich allowed him to be known in the old continent.



in “Aristocrat class” Valentina has managed to get a character that will be significant: Plays the role of Isadora, a successful DJ and influencer.

“She’s a very damaged girl. She has everything, but she lacks the affection of her parents. For example, I don’t care which hotel I have, I prefer to hug my mother. He doesn’t have that and covers it up with parties and…