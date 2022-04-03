This is how Fanes Mori will celebrate the goal against Argentina

Argentina nationalize Mexican striker Rogelio Funes Mori Expected to be a part of the squad of footballers called by the coach Gerardo Martino for the next World Cup 2022 in QatarWhich will take place between 21 November to 18 December.

After revealing the rivals of Group C. in mexicothe football player Monterey Striped assured that he is ready to face Argentina national team on 26 November At Lysell Stadium. El Trai will also be measured against Poland and Saudi Arabia For a pass in the next stage of the tournament.

How do you celebrate if you score a goal?

Fanes Mori was forged into the ranks of River Plate and has played a few games with Argentina sub 17 and sub 20, With the Mexican team he has scored 5 goals in 15 gameseven though…