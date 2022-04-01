This is how Peter Van de Veer said goodbye to MNM

No, this is not an April Fool’s joke. Peter Van De Weer actually had his last ‘Great Peter Van De Weer Morning Show’ on Friday at MNM. He leaves after thirteen years emotionally with a word of thanks.

“I have to start with the words from then on: It snowed and we had a radio. Now it’s snowing again and the radio is still there.” Peter Van de Veer begins his thank you note with a memory from thirteen years ago. When the MNM was placed above the baptismal font, so The Great Peter Van De Weer Morning ShowThe story of I MNM goes on for a while, but stops here for the presenter himself. He was last heard on Friday morning, a week after saying goodbye with various surprises.

“I look up and see them standing there, thank you and a deep bow”, Van de Veer thanked his team at MNM and VRT with a voice full of emotion. The listener is also thanked: “You too have continued to believe. Look, I want…