This is how the ring looks: Avril Lavigne is committed to Mod Sun and they celebrate it with romantic images. tv and shows

Mod Son and Avril Lavigne got engaged, the news they made of a romantic postcard in Paris.

This Thursday pop-punk singer mod sun Announce your commitment through your social networks April Lavigne.

Through his Instagram account, the artist uploaded romantic pictures while walking in Paris, France. In one picture you can see the engagement ring.

“The day we met, I knew it was you”Pointing to the musician in the publication began.

“Together forever until our days are over. I had a dream in which I proposed to her in Paris,” said the interpreter.

