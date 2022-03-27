This is how the three series of Turismo Carretera will start

The focus of Sunday’s activity at the Rio Uruguay Seguros Grand Prix will be on three series of road tours over five (5) laps each at the Concepción del Uruguay racetrack.

In the first battery, which is due to start at 9.55 a.m., poleman Julian Santero will lead the starting grid with Esteban Ginni and his Torino ford, both ahead of championship leader German Todino (Torino), who will start in the second row. . With Facundo Ardusso (Chevrolet). Then Juan Bautista de Benedictis (Ford) and Matias Rossi (Toyota) would be located.