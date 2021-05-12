ENTERTAINMENT

This is how to strengthen your immunity system to fight the corona virus

India is still frightened by the second wave of Corona virus. There has been a decrease in the new cases of corona virus in the country for the last one or two days. And the high recovery rate in India has raised people’s hopes. Such patients who have been ill for a long time due to corona may be suffering from some chronic disease or due to weak immunity they may also need special care. Use of many homegrown plants, ‘hard’ and nutrient rich and varied diet. By changing to strengthen your immune system. This will give your body the strength to fight the fight against foreign pathogens. We are telling you some remedies that you can adopt.

Five Tulsi with Ginger Drops: Let me tell you that this is the best example of Ayurveda’s holistic lifestyle approach to health. Considered as a powerful modifier, the five basil and ginger have a unique combination of medicinal functions that promote wellness and resilience. Friends, this combination increases anti-oxidant molecules such as glutathione and increases the activity of antioxidant enzymes such as superoxide dismutase and catalase, which protect cellular organelles and membranes by damaging free radicals in the body.

Giloy and Basil: Friends tell you that studies have proved that Giloy has immunity-o-simulator properties. It helps to flush out the toxins from the body. Friends Giloy also has antipyretic (controlling fever) properties. Tulsi is known as the “Queen of Herbs”. Friends Tulsi is said to help prevent disease, promote general health, well-being and longevity, and to deal with the stresses of daily life.

