This is how you brought glow on your face during summer season

Friends, let us tell you that incomplete information about anything makes us overcome its benefits. We just keep looking at its loss and ignore the qualities. Similar incomplete information is also about beer. According to the news, for your information, tell that drinking beer is considered to be good for health. Beer is made from grapes and barley, which are rich in nutrients. Friends beer contains elements called vitamin B, iron, calcium, phosphate, fiber, flavonide and other anti oxidants which are important for our skin as well as health. During the summer season, the skin becomes quite dull and lifeless due to sweat and heat, beer can prove to be beneficial for our health as well as skin and hair.

Friends, for your information, let us know that the face pack made from beer is completely natural, it has no side effects. Beer removes skin disorders by balancing the ph levels of the skin. Friends, the curd present in it reduces the tanning of the skin. This makes your face look beautiful. Friends olive oil retains the moisture of the skin, which also makes the dry skin look shiny and removes the problem of wrinkles from the face. Friends, anti-bacterial elements are found in beer, so mixing it in face pack is very beneficial for the skin. Let’s know how to prepare this pack and how to use it.

material

Beer – 1 teaspoon

Curd – 1 teaspoon

Olive oil – 1 teaspoon

Egg white-1

Method of making

You mix ab beer, yogurt and olive oil in a bowl. After mixing everything well, add egg whites to it. Friends, mix it well. Apply this face pack well on the entire face and neck. Apply it on the face for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes wash the face thoroughly with water.

