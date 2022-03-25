This is (March) Madness! Top seeds Gonzaga and Arizona are toppled

Sorry, (half) America.

looks like yours March Madness Bracket is in dilapidated condition. two Bracket-shaking disadvantages That means there was a lot of fist-of-the-heaven going on in the living room on Thursday nights.

• First, gonzaga No. 4 seed. was sent by Arkansas: 74-68.



bulldog The overall seed was No. 1 and last year’s runner-up. a A third of fans at the NCAA Men’s Bracket Challenge game The team chosen to win it all – including former President Barack Obama,

• Then, ArizonaAnother No. 1 seed fell on the No. 5 seed houston: 72-60.



The Wildcats was America’s second most popular pick.

Great night for Dalits. not so much for 42% fans Whose bracket stakes were busted.

Underdog no more