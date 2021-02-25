‘This is not a good thing’ – WWE President Vince McMahon criticized the champion on Raw for being unintelligent. sport

WWE President Vince McMahon criticized the champion over RAW for being unintelligent. However, the superstar saw it as a good thing.

If you are a WWE Superstar then it is very important what Vince McMahon thinks of you. How the CEO of WWE views you and believes that you can very well determine what lies in the future for you while you are still contracted with a promotion. It seems that not everyone is very concerned with Vince’s image in his eyes.

Read also: WWE star told to trust Vince McMahon and give his time

Recently United States Champion Paheli spoke on WWE show CollisionRegarding how Vince told him that he was a goofy personality, it was not a good thing before he was added. However, he was not too upset about the observation.

WWE President Vince McMahon criticized the champion over RAW for being unintelligent

“Even though I come like a goofy, even wince [Vince McMahon] For the first time it was like, ‘You are a goofy’. I like, ‘Yes, I know I’m a goofy’. But he’s like, ‘That’s not a good thing.’ But for me it is. I can return it. I am strict and I can fight and do all these things. So it is good for me to be a goof. “

Riddle previously performed at the UFC and had a five-win streak before being released in 2013. He explained that this was the reason he could make a goofball while being taken seriously as an in-ring contestant.

“A lot of people like, ‘Ah, he’s so goofy, he’s so funny.” You guys realize that I have to be stupid because I can break your neck and knock you out and make you unconscious, and I have broken people in real life. Yes, I am 35 years old and I become a goofball because I am a serious animal and wild animal when it comes to combat in the ring. “

Riddle recently won the US Championship from Bobby Lashley at the Elimination Chamber. He was booked in a triple match with the third man, originally to be Keith Lee. However, an injury kept Asim away from the match. He was replaced by John Morrison, who won the qualifying match at the kick off show. Morrision eventually takes the pin for the US title to change hands from Lashley to Riddle.

This is a [email protected] Really your new #USChampion! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/AKhUFng1bK – WWE (@WWE) 22 February, 2021

H / t Sk wrestling

Click Here For more wrestling news