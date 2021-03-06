“This is one of my favorite wrestlers of all time” – Tony Khan Surprised Signs More About Signing AEW Revolution The Game

Surprisingly, Tony Khan has hinted more about signing the AEW revolution. Khan revealed that he was fired for the signature set to be held on this Sunday.

AEW’s revolution pay-per-view is scheduled to take place this Sunday. The upcoming event, AEW’s first on Sunday, will feature 9 matches on the card, including Sting’s first professional wrestling match after retiring in 2015 with the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch for the AEW Tech Championship by Kenny Henga and John Took place between Moxley.

However the promotion for this event is not limited to matches only. Fans have been promised a new signature on pay per view. The announcement was first made by Paul Watch (FKA Big Show) and President and CEO Tony Khan has given more clues regarding the surprise.

While speaking Busted Open Radio, Khan revealed that the signature was one of his favorites. He also said that it was a ‘he’ and that the wrestler was committed to campaigning.

“This is one of my favorite wrestlers of all time. I am very excited about this. “Yes, I have been fired.” “I will say one thing, it is one of my all-time favorite wrestlers. I tipped it unrestricted, it’s a male. He is coming, he is going to do great things for us, he is committed. He is scheduled to sign a contract on pay-per-view on Sunday. We are going to have a great match. And we will have all kinds of news coming out of the show. This is going to be good. “

“This is one of my all-time favorite wrestlers … He is going to do great things for us.”@ TonyKhan Discusses with @ davidlagreca1 And @ The mercury Surprise @God Signing up which will appear #AevRevolution This sunday 4 pic.twitter.com/24t0PnEsbc – SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) March 5, 2021

It will be interesting to see who finally gets out on Sunday. Fans have already guessed several big names like Brock Lassner, CM Punk, John Cena and Dave Batista. Realistically, it won’t be in mental names, but we’ll have to wait to see who he really is.

