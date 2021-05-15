This is the 2 beautiful sisters of Kapoor family, both can make their Bollywood debut

There are many big stars of the Kapoor family in the Bollywood film industry. This list includes actors like Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, but today we are going to tell you about the girls who will soon debut in Bollywood. Can do.

Actually, the Kapoor clan of which we are talking about two sisters is none other than Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor.

You all will know that Sanjay Kapoor’s darling daughter Shanaya Kapoor is going to debut in Bollywood soon, but Janhvi Kapoor’s younger sister Khushi Kapoor can step into Bollywood because she is not less than an angel in appearance.