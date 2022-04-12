This is the big winner of Season 10 of The Voice Belgium





First round of this final: Valentin and Alec seduce the public During this final, only the audience had the right to have the last word. And between…

After an introduction on “Viens, We Love a Second” by Slimane—the finalist’s honorary coach (“This Show Changed My Life”)—with the four finalists, the final class performances followed each other. Geniuses sing with their coach or solo. Or the arrival of Jeremy Makis, season 9 winner of The Voice Belgium and our representative at Eurovision with the title Miss You (over a million streams!), but Sola, aka Soraya Slimani, Slimani’s finalist during Season 7. Arrival too. who came to present her first single (Maquiler) written with her former coach. Which also revealed a surprise, namely her new unreleased single titled “Dance Le Noir” (a disturbing title about her mother). Not to mention The Voice Kids’ announcement for next season.