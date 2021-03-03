This is the easiest heel in the history of wrestling. ‘ sport

Cody Rhodes if he will go back on his word and challenge for the AEW Tech Title. American Nightmare is yet to win the world title at AEW.

Cody Rhodes challenged Chris Jericho for his AEW Tech Championship in full gear in 2019. American Nightmare announced that he would never pursue the title if he failed to beat Jeicho on the payout approach. This will be his first and last shot at the Tech Championship.

Jericho defeated him per scene and Rhodes continues his talk to this day. speaking out Carton and Roberts, Rhodes admitted that he was once again challenged for the title, but hoped that he would never need the championship.

“Ultimately, the decision will depend on Tony Khan. I’m gonna stick to my word. This is the easiest heel turn in the history of wrestling if I would have broken my word, but I like that we are disciplined and conservative and we are pushing wrestling from big events to every little detail. “ He said, “I don’t want to be too fast or arrogant, but my goal is never to need a Tech Championship.” Yes, it sucks to see Kenny Omega or John Moxley with the title when I consider myself the group’s 1A, but I gave my word. “

He may have failed to win the Tech Championship, but he was the Inaugural TNT Champion. He is also a two-time champion in the title’s youth history. Rhodes gave Darse Ellin the title in the Laser Year Full Gear.

